Glads Aim to Bounce Back vs Cyclones

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (5-2-0-0) hit the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice at Gas South Arena for their sixth home game of the season to face the Cincinnati Cyclones (6-4-0-0). The Glads are 4-1-0-0 at home this season following a 5-2 loss to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (3-6-0-0) on Monday night. Tonight's matchup is the first of four meetings between the Glads and the Cyclones.

Last Time Out

The Gladiators lost 5-2 to the Swamp Rabbits on Monday. Atlanta took the lead 1-0 after a Greg Campbell goal early in the first, but Greenville took a 3-1 lead after two goals from Diego Cuglietta and a marker from Dallas Gerads. Cody Sylvester cut the Glads' deficit down to 3-2 in the second period, but Cuglietta completed the hat trick, and Quin Foreman scored late for the Rabbits to seal the game.

Scouting the Cyclones

Cincinnati has won three out of their last five games while recording 12 points on the season through 10 games. The Cyclones are led by Louie Caporusso (3G-5A) and Patrick Polino (1G-7A) up front with eight points each. Wyatt Ege leads the Cyclones on the back end with five points (2G-3A) on the season. Cincinnati has tried out Mat Robson and Joe Murdaca in net so far. Robson leads the way collecting four wins in six games with one shutout, while Murdaca has tabbed one win in two appearances.

Sylvester Stays Hot

Forward Cody Sylvester recorded a goal in his fifth consecutive game for the Glads on Monday night against the Swamp Rabbits. The 29-year-old has been on fire this season with five goals and three assists through seven contests. His five-game run is the longest active goal streak in the ECHL. Sylvester has the most points on the team with eight just edging out forwards Luke Nogard, Gabe Guertler, Derek Nesbitt, and defensemen Tim Davison who all have seven points.

A Look Ahead

The Atlanta blue line has been pouring in goals to start the season. In last Sunday's 3-2 win over Florida, defensemen Dalton Thrower and Tim Davison both notched their second of the season. Eight of the Gladiators' 25 goals this year have been scored by defensemen, with five different blueliners contributing markers. Dating back three games to Atlanta's 4-2 win over South Carolina, defensemen have scored five of the last nine Gladiators tallies. Davison and Thrower both lead Atlanta's D-core with two goals each.

5-on-5 Domination

The Gladiators have dominated teams at 5-on-5. Through the first seven games of the season, Atlanta has skated to an 18-8 advantage at 5-on-5. The Gladiators rank fifth in the league with an average of 3.57 goals-for per game. The club is tied for 11th out of 27 ECHL teams in goals-against per game at 3.00. Atlanta has played the fewest games of any team in the league.

Davison Doing it All

Gladiators defenseman Tim Davison leads Atlanta's blue line with seven points (2G-5A) to start the season. The De Pere, Wisconsin native posted points in four straight games from Nov. 5 to Nov. 14, including a three-assist effort on Nov. 5 vs Jacksonville. Davison's previous scoring high came in the 2018-19 season when he posted 30 points (4G-26A) with the South Carolina Stingrays.

1000th Game Coached for Pyle

Atlanta Head Coach Jeff Pyle coached his 1000th game with the Gladiators franchise on Monday against Greenville. Pyle first took over behind the bench in 1998 when the franchise was based in Alabama and skated as the Mobile Mysticks. This season is Pyle's 15th at the helm with Atlanta. The Gladiators' skipper has led the club to the post season in nine of 13 possible opportunities, and he brought the team to the Kelly Cup Finals in 2006.

First Pro Goal for Vilio

Rookie defenseman Elijah Vilio notched his first professional goal in the last two minutes of Friday's 4-2 win over South Carolina. The 24-year-old also picked up an assist in the game on Anthony Florentino's first period score. Vilio made his professional debut in the Nov. 5 win over Jacksonville.

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 PM ET

WHERE: Gas South Arena - Duluth, Ga.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators vs Cincinnati Cyclones

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

