Komets Strike Down K-Wings as Offense Stalls in Fort Wayne
November 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
FORT WAYNE, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings ( 5-4-0-0) offense stalled against the Fort Wayne Komets (7-2-1-0) in a 4-2 loss on Friday night at Allen County Memorial Coliseum.
The first period was marred by penalties, mostly on Kalamazoo. Jake Slaker received a two-minute minor penalty for tripping 4:24 in the period. Fort Wayne would capitalize on the power play, as a backside pass found the stick of Komets Forward Connor Jones and ultimately, the back of the net. Fort Wayne would score again two minutes later.
The K-Wings answered with 2:02 remaining. Erik Bradford intercepted a pass from Fort Wayne Forward Aaron Huffnagle and found Logan Lambdin to drain a shot past the Komets goaltender. It was Lambdin's first professional goal.
Five minutes into the second frame, the Komets found the net again. Komets Forward Matt Alvaro scored a rebounder after a multi-save sequence from Jet Greaves. It was a clean period all the way around as neither team committed a penalty.
The K-Wings had their first power plays of the night in the third but were unable to capitalize. Giovanni Valleti was called hooking 10:10 into the period. The Komets scored almost immediately on a slap shot from forward Adam Petruzzelli for some added insurance.
A minute later, Brenden Miller found the net on a shot from the middle of the Komets zone off a ricocheted shot to make it 4-2. Kalamazoo outshot Fort Wayne 41 to 31.
Greaves stopped 27 of 31 shots face to take the loss. Komets goaltender Spencer Harvey blocked 39 of 41 shots.
