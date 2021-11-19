Komets Strike Down K-Wings as Offense Stalls in Fort Wayne

November 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







FORT WAYNE, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings ( 5-4-0-0) offense stalled against the Fort Wayne Komets (7-2-1-0) in a 4-2 loss on Friday night at Allen County Memorial Coliseum.

The first period was marred by penalties, mostly on Kalamazoo. Jake Slaker received a two-minute minor penalty for tripping 4:24 in the period. Fort Wayne would capitalize on the power play, as a backside pass found the stick of Komets Forward Connor Jones and ultimately, the back of the net. Fort Wayne would score again two minutes later.

The K-Wings answered with 2:02 remaining. Erik Bradford intercepted a pass from Fort Wayne Forward Aaron Huffnagle and found Logan Lambdin to drain a shot past the Komets goaltender. It was Lambdin's first professional goal.

Five minutes into the second frame, the Komets found the net again. Komets Forward Matt Alvaro scored a rebounder after a multi-save sequence from Jet Greaves. It was a clean period all the way around as neither team committed a penalty.

The K-Wings had their first power plays of the night in the third but were unable to capitalize. Giovanni Valleti was called hooking 10:10 into the period. The Komets scored almost immediately on a slap shot from forward Adam Petruzzelli for some added insurance.

A minute later, Brenden Miller found the net on a shot from the middle of the Komets zone off a ricocheted shot to make it 4-2. Kalamazoo outshot Fort Wayne 41 to 31.

Greaves stopped 27 of 31 shots face to take the loss. Komets goaltender Spencer Harvey blocked 39 of 41 shots.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.