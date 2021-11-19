Game Day Preview: Americans at Rapid City, 8:05 PM

Allen Americans in action

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans in action(Allen Americans)

Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), play the Rapid City Rush this evening, in the second game of a three-game series. The Americans defeated the Rush 6-5 in a shootout on Wednesday night. Allen is 1-0-0 against Rapid City this season.

ALLEN AMERICANS TONIGHT:

PREGAME SHOW: 7:30 PM CST

PUCK DROP: 8:05 PM CST

WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV

LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7

ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

About Last Game: The Americans and Rapid City traded goals for three periods. The Americans never led in the contest until Chad Costello put the team ahead in the shootout. Five different players scored goals for the Americans, who ended their four-game losing streak.

Kneen Returns: Americans defenseman Nolan Kneen returned to the Americans lineup on Wednesday night and scored his first goal of the season. Kneen played in only 25 games last year (3 goals and 5 assists), before suffering a serious upper-body injury.

Combs on the Bench: Americans forward Jack Combs (Injured), who has not played since November 5th, took over for Steve Martinson (Covid), on the bench on Wednesday night. Combs picked up his first win as bench leader in the Americans 6-5 shootout win over Rapid City.

Comparing Allen and Rapid City:

Allen Americans:

Home: 1-3-2

Away: 2-2-0

Overall: 3-5-2

Last 10 3-5-2

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (6) *Ryan Lohin

Assists: (7) Spencer Asuchak

Points: (10) Spencer Asuchak and D-Jay Jerome

+/-: (+4) Jared Bethune

PIM: (29) Darian Skeoch

Rapid City:

Home: 2-3-0-1

Away: 1-2-1-0

Overall: 3-5-1-1

Last 10: 3-5-1-1

Rapid City Leaders:

Goals: (6) Stephen Baylis

Assists: (9) Logan Nelson

Points: (10) Logan Nelson

+/-: (+1) Garrett Klotz

PIM: (27) Garrett Klotz

