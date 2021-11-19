Growlers Win 3-2 in Reading

November 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers secured another road victory to remain undefeated away from the province of Newfoundland & Labrador with a 5-0 road record, topping the Reading Royals 3-2 Friday night at the Santander Arena in Reading.

The Growlers saw goals from Ty Pelton-Byce, Orrin Centazzo, and Gordie Green to give them a comfortable lead in the third period before the Reading Royals responded with two quick goals from Dominic Cormier and Thomas Ebbing. Growlers goalie Evan Cormier made 20 saves to halt the Royals' comeback and secure his 5th victory of the season.

Quick Hits

Kris Oldham backed up Evan Cormier as Keith Petruzzelli was recalled by the Toronto Marlies.

Gordie Green recorded a goal and an assist to lead the Growlers.

The three stars were 3 - K. Ustimenko (REA), 2 - E. Cormier (NFL), 1 - G. Green (NFL)

