First Time at the DCU Center for the Lions

November 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Last Wednesday, the Lions began a series of three games against the Worcester. The Railers won the first game 6-2 in Trois-Rivières. The Lions hit the road on Thursday morning, for 2 games, on Friday and Saturday 7:05pm at Worcester.

Players to watch

Justin Ducharme who recorded 6 points (3 goals and 3 assists) in his last 4 games

Félix Bibeau of the Railers, who scored 2 goals in the last game against the Lions.

The fans will be able to watch the game on Friday and Saturday on Flosport at 7:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.