First Time at the DCU Center for the Lions
November 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Last Wednesday, the Lions began a series of three games against the Worcester. The Railers won the first game 6-2 in Trois-Rivières. The Lions hit the road on Thursday morning, for 2 games, on Friday and Saturday 7:05pm at Worcester.
Players to watch
Justin Ducharme who recorded 6 points (3 goals and 3 assists) in his last 4 games
Félix Bibeau of the Railers, who scored 2 goals in the last game against the Lions.
The fans will be able to watch the game on Friday and Saturday on Flosport at 7:05pm.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 19, 2021
- First Time at the DCU Center for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Mavericks Fall to Oilers in Morning Game - Kansas City Mavericks
- Heartlanders Visit Toledo, Add Miura to Active Roster - Iowa Heartlanders
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Rapid City, 8:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Thunder Starts Two-Game Set vs. Oilers Tonight in OK - Wichita Thunder
- Glads Aim to Bounce Back vs Cyclones - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Trois-Rivieres Lions Stories
- First Time at the DCU Center for the Lions
- A Loss at Home for the Lions
- First Game Between the Lions and the Railers
- Lions Defeated by Mariners
- Lions Face the Mariners Once Again