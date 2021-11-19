Royals Begin Three-In-Three with First Matchup against Newfoundland

Reading Royals forward Kenny Hausinger

(Reading Royals)

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Newfoundland Growlers at 7:00 p.m. Friday at Santander Arena. This is the first meeting between the two squads in 2021-22.

The last time these two teams met was Feb. 21, 2020, at Santander Arena. The Royals won, 4-3. Felix Sandstrom backstopped the team with 28 saves on 31 shots, and Hayden Hodgson's lone goal of the night was the game-winning strike. Brayden Low was named first star with a goal, Matthew Strome was named second star with a goal, and Hodgson was named third star. Frank DiChiara also potted the puck home.

Dylan Coyle talks with head coach Kirk MacDonald on The Lion's Roar

The Royals played arguably their most dominant games of the season last weekend, with 5-2 and 4-0 wins coming against the Norfolk Admirals. Pat Nagle recorded the wins and shutout in the latter game.

Since their 4-0 win on Nov. 13, the Royals have made some changes to their roster. Charlie Gerard was recalled from loan by the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Hayden Hawkey was released and then subsequently re-signed, Kirill Ustimenko was reassigned to Reading by Philadelphia, Pat Nagle was recalled from his loan by Lehigh Valley, and Patrick McNally was released from his PTO with the San Jose Barracuda and re-joined the Royals.

Reading sits second in the North Division with 13 points and a record of 5-1-3, while Newfoundland leads the division at 8-2-0. If the Royals win the next two games between the teams in regulation - Reading and Newfoundland rematch Saturday at 7:00 p.m. - they will take sole possession of first-place in the North.

Fans can listen to the game at mixlr.com/readingroyals or watch at FloSports through bit.ly/RoyalsFloSports.

Tonight is the first Flyers Friday game of the 2021-22 season. Flyers legend Brian Propp, who played 790 games with the team and scored 849 points, will be at Santander Arena for a special Q&A for fans who have purchased a Flyers Friday package. He will also be signing autographs for all fans during the first period and first intermission.

It is also Happy Hour Friday! Fans can get half-off domestic beers from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.

UPCOMING GAMES

Friday, Nov. 19 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland - Happy Hour Friday! Get half-off all domestic beers from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland - Hockey Fights Cancer Night! Paint the ice for Hockey Fights Cancer, get free souvenir cup refills and watch the Royals wear a specialty jersey.

Sunday, Nov. 21 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk - $1 Day! Get $1 popcorn, $1 nachos and $1 hot dogs. Celebrate Healthcare Workers with our Salute to Essential Workers Sundays presented by Visions Federal Credit Union.

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

