Fuel Wheel Past the Nailers in Friday Night Contest

November 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN - In the second meeting of the season, the Fuel hosted the Wheeling Nailers on Friday night. After trading goals in the first period, the Fuel would eventually put five goals on the board to earn back to back wins for the first time this season.

The Fuel would give up the first goal of the game when Nick Hutchison jumped on a turnover and he fed Matt Alfaro a pass and he beat Cale Morris with a one-timer. Indy would respond exactly three minutes later when Brent Gates deflected a point shot by Keoni Texeira past Alex D'Orio.

Indy would take the lead :37 seconds into the second period when Cliff Watson one-timed a pass from Chad Yetman past D'Orio. Doubling their lead late in the period, Brent Gates would score his second goal of the game when his shot deflected past D'Orio. The Fuel would hold on to their lead for the remaining minutes to go into the locker room leading 3-1.

Scoring their fourth goal of the game and his 2nd of the season Jacob Leguerrier blasted a shot over the shoulder of D'Orio to make the score 4-1. After a fight-filled middle of the period, both teams would trade chances until Chris Ortiz scored Wheeling's second goal of the game with 5:51 remaining.

Weathering the storm throughout the remainder of the game, Cliff Watson would eventually bury the empty netter to give Indy a 5-2 lead and their first back to back wins of the season.

