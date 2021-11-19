Hunter Miska Reassigned to Utah
November 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Goaltender Hunter Miska has been reassigned to the Utah Grizzlies as he comes over from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.
Miska has appeared in 6 career NHL games. He played in 5 games with the Colorado Avalanche in the 2020-2021 season, where he had a 1-1-2 record. He also appeared in 1 games for the Arizona Coyotes in the 2018-19 season.
Hunter played in 3 games for Utah in the 2019-20 season. He was named the ECHL Goaltender of the Week for November 18-24 as he won back-to-back games vs Orlando, saving 29 of 30 on November 22nd in a 2-1 win. The following night he saved 25 of 26 in a 2-1 victory.
In 98 career AHL games Miska has a 53-29-9 record with a 2.79 goals against average and a .906 save percentage. Miska had a very successful college season at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, where he went 27-5-5 and led the Bulldogs all the way to the championship game of the Frozen Four.
Miska will wear number 35 for the Grizzlies, who host the Kansas City Mavericks for a 3 game series on November 19-21 at Maverik Center. Face-off for Friday and Saturday will be at 7:10 pm and the series finale on Sunday, the 21st will be at 1:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
