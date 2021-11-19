Thunder Starts Two-Game Set vs. Oilers Tonight in OK

TULSA, OK - Wichita returns to action tonight with its first trip to the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m. to face the Tulsa Oilers.

The Thunder have been off since Sunday afternoon after taking a 2-1 victory in Allen. The Oilers played on Tuesday morning in Kansas City, knocking off the Mavericks, 3-1, at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Wichita and Tulsa did play earlier this year in preseason action with the Oilers winning both games at the Wichita Ice Center. The Oilers won on Friday, October 15, 7-5. The two teams needed overtime on Saturday, October 16 with Tulsa claiming a 3-2 victory.

Tonight will feature two of the hottest goaltenders in the ECHL. Evan Buitenhuis continues to be a workhorse for the Thunder. He has started every game so far this season for the Thunder and went 2-1-0 this past week. He pushed his goals-against down to 2.47 and his save percentage to .921. Buitenhuis is second in minutes played (534) and second in saves (257).He was named Warrior Hockey Goalie of the Week for his efforts.

For the Oilers, Daniel Mannella has gotten off to a great start. He is third in the ECHL in goals-against (1.29), first in wins (6) and second in save percentage (.955). Tulsa leads the league in goals against per game (1.88)

Tulsa sits in third place in the Mountain Division with 12 points, just two points out of first. Wichita is tied for sixth with Rapid City with eight points.

Alex Gilmour and Dylan Sadowy lead the Oilers with nine points. Matteo Gennaro and Jay Dickman lead the Thunder with nine points.

Wichita returns home on Saturday, November 20 to host the Oilers at 7:05 p.m.

