Glads Bounce Back against Cyclones

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (6-2-0-0) claimed a 3-1 victory on Friday night against the Cincinnati Cyclones (6-5-0-0) at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice. Tyler Kobryn showed out recording a goal and an assist in the contest. Gabe Guertler and Cody Sylvester also joined in with goals of their own.

Atlanta's Mike Turner and Cincinnati's Yushiroh Hirano dropped the gloves off a faceoff in the first period, and both players received fighting majors after a short bout.

Wyatt Ege opened up the scoring in the first period with a sharp wrister to give Cincinnati the 1-0 lead (12:40)

The Glads responded less than two minutes later with a goal to tie the game at 1-1 after Tyler Kobryn ripped one into the back of the net past goaltender Mat Robson off cross-rink pass from Tim Davison (14:00).

Atlanta struck at the last possible opportunity in the first and took a 2-1 lead after Turner flew down the length of the ice to the right wing and fired the puck across the net to Gabe Guertler who smashed a one-timer past Robson with under a second remaining in the first (19:59).

The Cyclones looked to tie the game during a power play in the second period but Tyler Parks made an incredible save by extending his right skate to the edge of the post to prevent a Cincinnati goal. The save was upheld after a video review.

The Glads took a 3-1 advantage late in the second period after Luke Nogard carried the puck up the left wing and fired a shot off Robson that led to a rebound chance for Atlanta. Cody Sylvester located the loose puck and lasered it into the net to record a goal in six straight games (19:12).

Josh Thrower dropped the gloves with the 6-foot-7 Jack Van Boekel early in the third period which led to a series of right hands from Thrower and Van Boekel getting battered against the glass. Both players received fighting majors.

Tyler Parks recorded 28 saves on 29 shots in the 3-1 victory for the Glads.

