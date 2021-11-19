Royals Rally Late But Fall to Growlers, 3-2

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, fell to the Newfoundland Growlers, 3-2, Friday, Nov. 19th at Santander Arena. Royals goaltender Kirill Ustimenko saved 24 of 27 shots, while Growlers goalie Evan Cormier saved 20 of 22.

Ty Pelton-Byce got Newfoundland on the board first in a unique way. A loose puck around Ustimenko's crease was flung past the Royals' netminder by Pelton-Byce after McNally fanned on the clearing attempt, allowing Pelton-Byce to convert on the rebound. Isaac Johnson and Gordie Green were credited with assists on the game's opening goal, coming on the Growlers' first shot.

15:51 into the second period, the Growlers added insurance to their lead. Ryan Chyzowski emerged from a battle along the boards with the puck and dished a cross crease feed over to Orrin Centazzo who connected with twine on a wrist shot sent past Ustimenko's glove. Centazzo's goal gave Newfoundland a 2-0 lead after the first 40 minutes of play.

In the final period, Newfoundland lit the lamp one again. Ustimenko came out of his crease to play the puck behind his net and passed it into the corner where Gordie Green intercepted it and centered the puck for Marc Johnstone. Johnstone put a shot on net which Ustimenko saved but couldn't cover up. Green tapped in the rebound off Ustimenko's back to make it 3-0.

Late in the 3rd period, the Royals scored back-to-back goals, but it would too late for a Friday night comeback. Dominic Cormier's one-timer goal that pinballed off multiple bodies was followed up by a second Royals' goal from Thomas Ebbing just 2:57 later to bring the score to 3-2 where it remained until the end of regulation.

The Royals play their second of two-straight against the Growlers Saturday, Nov. 20th at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

