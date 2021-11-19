Ingham's Shutout Leads Swamp Rabbits to Friday Win

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits downed the South Carolina Stingrays 2-0 behind Jacob Ingham's 27-save shutout on Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

After a back-and-forth opening half of the first period, Max Zimmer gave Greenville the 1-0 lead at 12:32 into the period after the Stingrays turned the puck over in the defensive zone.

In the second, the Swamp Rabbits extended their lead as Nikita Pavlychev scored on a back-side, one-timer to secure a power play tally and the 2-0 advantage at 4:57.

With a stellar third period of denying the Stingrays any momentum, Goaltender Jacob Ingham would secure a 27-save shutout to earn his third victory of the season and improve the Swamp Rabbits to a 4-6-0-0 record.

Greenville will remain at home on Sunday afternoon for a meeting with the Atlanta Gladiators at 3:05 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

