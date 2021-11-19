Oilers Snag Point in Shootout Loss

TULSA, OK - The Oilers picked up a point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Wichita Thunder at the BOK Center on Friday night.

Jake Pappalardo opened the scoring 16:38 into the opening period, firing a shot off the faceoff past Evan Buitenhuis for his first professional goal.

Carter Johnson leveled the game 1-1 just 1:56 into the middle frame. Nick Minerva tallied his first of the season 2:37 later, sending a change-up over the glove of Daniel Mannella to give Wichita a 2-1 lead. Carson Denomie knotted the game 2-2 2:58 after, spinning a shot over Buitenhuis with his first professional goal.

Eddie Matsushima put Tulsa ahead 3-2 with 7:11 left in regulation, banking the puck off Cam Clarke to cap off a three-point night. Minerva tied the game with 3:58 remaining, forcing overtime with a short-handed tally.

Jay Dickman iced the game, scoring in the bottom of the sixth in the shootout, extending Wichita's winning streak to three games.

The Oilers head north to Wichita tomorrow, Nov. 20, for a 7:05 p.m. tilt at INTRUST Bank Arena.

