Lions Beat the Railers 4-1

November 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Lions looked to revenge against Worcester on Friday night after losing 6-2 against the Railers on Wednesday night.

After a calm first period, Lions forward Pierrick Dubé scored his first professional goal by completing the Tic-Tac-Toe of Olivier Archambault and Peter Abbandonato. A few minutes later, the Railers' Grant Jozefek responded by beating goaltender Philippe Desrosiers.

Midway through the second period, veterans Mathieu Gagnon and Mathieu Brodeur scored back-to-back with two good shots from the blue line to increase the score to 3-1 for the Lions. Defenseman Charles-David Beaudoin then came to seal the outcome of the game by scoring his first of the season.

The Lions and Railers will meet again tomorrow 7:05 pm at the DCU Center in Worcester for a second game in two nights.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.