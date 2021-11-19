Lions Beat the Railers 4-1
November 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Lions looked to revenge against Worcester on Friday night after losing 6-2 against the Railers on Wednesday night.
After a calm first period, Lions forward Pierrick Dubé scored his first professional goal by completing the Tic-Tac-Toe of Olivier Archambault and Peter Abbandonato. A few minutes later, the Railers' Grant Jozefek responded by beating goaltender Philippe Desrosiers.
Midway through the second period, veterans Mathieu Gagnon and Mathieu Brodeur scored back-to-back with two good shots from the blue line to increase the score to 3-1 for the Lions. Defenseman Charles-David Beaudoin then came to seal the outcome of the game by scoring his first of the season.
The Lions and Railers will meet again tomorrow 7:05 pm at the DCU Center in Worcester for a second game in two nights.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 19, 2021
- Oilers Snag Point in Shootout Loss - Tulsa Oilers
- Cincinnati Drops 3-1 Game in Atlanta - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Komets Strike Down K-Wings as Offense Stalls in Fort Wayne - Kalamazoo Wings
- Ingham's Shutout Leads Swamp Rabbits to Friday Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Glads Bounce Back against Cyclones - Atlanta Gladiators
- Brattstrom Earns Debut Victory as Toledo Downs Iowa, 5-1 - Toledo Walleye
- Fuel Wheel Past the Nailers in Friday Night Contest - Indy Fuel
- Lions Beat the Railers 4-1 - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Misley Scores for Landers Friday at Toledo - Iowa Heartlanders
- Stingrays Shutout in Greenville - South Carolina Stingrays
- Fuel Square Season Set with 5-2 Home Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Royals Rally Late But Fall to Growlers, 3-2 - Reading Royals
- Growlers Win 3-2 in Reading - Newfoundland Growlers
- Mariners Earn Five of Six Points in Jacksonville - Maine Mariners
- Railers Drop Friday Night Matchup against the Lions 4-1 - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Transactions - November 19 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Mariners at Icemen, November 19, 2021 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Steelheads Receive Kyle Marino from AHL, Claim Cooper Jones - Idaho Steelheads
- Walleye Announce Toledo Hockey Alumni Roster for Winterfest - Toledo Walleye
- Grizzlies Gameday: Hunter Miska Joins Grizzlies for Series Opener - Utah Grizzlies
- Sean Bonar Signs with Komets - Fort Wayne Komets
- Game Notes: vs Allen - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Begin Three-In-Three with First Matchup against Newfoundland - Reading Royals
- Hunter Miska Reassigned to Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- First Time at the DCU Center for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Mavericks Fall to Oilers in Morning Game - Kansas City Mavericks
- Heartlanders Visit Toledo, Add Miura to Active Roster - Iowa Heartlanders
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Rapid City, 8:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Thunder Starts Two-Game Set vs. Oilers Tonight in OK - Wichita Thunder
- Glads Aim to Bounce Back vs Cyclones - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Trois-Rivieres Lions Stories
- Lions Beat the Railers 4-1
- First Time at the DCU Center for the Lions
- A Loss at Home for the Lions
- First Game Between the Lions and the Railers
- Lions Defeated by Mariners