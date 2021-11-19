Misley Scores for Landers Friday at Toledo
November 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Toledo, Ohio - Bryce Misley scored his third goal of the campaign, but the Iowa Heartlanders lost 5-1 to the Toledo Walleye Friday at the Huntington Center. Misley scored the power-play goal on a snipe from the left circle at 10:53 of the third. The Heartlanders have now scored a power play in five of their last six games.
Toledo scored the first five goals of the game, including a 3-goal first period on their way to the win. The game-winning goal proved to be from forward Brady Tomlak at 12:03 in the first. Marcus Vela scored two goals, and six of his seven this season have come against the Heartlanders.
Victor Brattstrom got his first ECHL start of the season for the Walleye and earned his first win with 19 saves. Nine Walleye players tallied a point.
Hunter Jones totaled 26 saves on 31 shots.
Box Score
Iowa and Toledo are set for a rematch Sat., Nov. 20 at 6:15 p.m. The Heartlanders complete the road trip at Ft. Wayne on Sun., Nov. 21 at 4:00 p.m.
The Heartlanders are next at home for another Staybridge Suites home stand Nov. 24, Nov. 26 and Nov. 27. Iowa hosts Kansas City at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday the 24th, then faces Wheeling in back-to-back games on Black Friday and Saturday the 27th, with all puck drops at 7:00 p.m. Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.
