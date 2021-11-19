Game Preview: Mariners at Icemen, November 19, 2021

November 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







Maine Mariners at Jacksonville Icemen

November 19, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

About Today's Game: The Icemen continue the homestand this evening against the North Division's Maine Mariners. Tonight marks third and final meeting between the two teams this week, after the Mariners claimed victories in the previous two meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Wednesday, Maine held on for a 2-1 win despite being outshot 38-20 in the contest and outshot 19-1 in the third period. Meanwhile the Mariners are unbeaten in their last four games 3-0-1-0.

Series History: Tonight marks the final meeting of the season between the two clubs. The Mariners lead the season series 2-0-0, while also leading the All-Time series 3-1-0.

About the Icemen: After holding the Mariners to just 20 shots on Wednesday, the Icemen continue to lead the ECHL with a 24.36 shots-against per game average. In face the Icemen have held their opponents to under 21 shots or less in thee straight games (20, 15, 21)....Earlier today, the Icemen added goaltender Austin Lotz, who played in the Icemen's Inaugural season in 2017-18. Lotz is expected to backup Tyler Wall this evening.

About the Mariners: With a goal in Wednesday's win, forward Justin Brazeau extended his points streak to four games. Brazeau has accumulated nine points (3g, 6a) during this four game stretch. Meanwhile teammate Pascal Laberge extended his points streak on Wednesday to five games and has nine points (4g, 4a) during this scoring streak....After scoring their tenth power play goal of the season in Wednesday's win, the Mariners continue to boast the league's top power play at 40.0 percent.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Tonight: Wizard night! Join us as we celebrate 20 years of Harry Potter!

Tuesday, November 23, vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 24, vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m. - $2 Beer and Wine night! It's also Gobble Wobble, presented by Wicked Barley and Tango Distillery. For $25 you can receive an Icemen ticket, an hour of beer and cocktails, and other treats from Jerimiah's Italian Ice of Jacksonville Beach & Icecapades. To purchase or for more information, visit www.jaxicemen.com

Friday, November 26, vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

ECHL Stories from November 19, 2021

