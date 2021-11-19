ECHL Transactions - November 19

November 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, November 19, 2021:

Cincinnati:

Add Jack Van Boekel, D activated from Injured Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Nick Jermain, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Greenville:

Add Christian Kasastul, D returned from loan to Ontario

Add Tommy Besinger, F activated from reserve

Delete Frank Hora, D placed on reserve

Delete Shawn Cameron, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/16)

Idaho:

Add Cooper Jones, D added to active roster (claimed from Jacksonville)

Add Kyle Marino, F assigned by Chicago (AHL)

Delete Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Tugnutt, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Adam Parsells, D activated from reserve

Add C.J. Eick, F activated from reserve

Delete Colton Heffley, F placed on reserve

Delete Kirill Chayka, D placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Yuki Miura, F added to active roster (immigration approved)

Delete Cole Golka, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Austin Lotz, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Charles Williams, G placed on reserve

Delete Abbott Girduckis, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/7)

Kansas City:

Add Noah Delmas, D activated from reserve

Add Darik Angeli, F activated from reserve

Delete John Schiavo, F placed on reserve

Delete Theo Calvas, D placed on reserve

Delete Andrew Shortridge, G recalled by Stockton

Maine:

Add Devon Paliani, F activated from reserve

Delete Marc-Olivier Duquette, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Kris Oldham, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jeremy McKenna, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Luke Bafia, D placed on reserve

Delete Brendan Soucie, F placed on reserve

Delete Keith Petruzzelli, G recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Reading:

Add Brad Morrison, F activated from reserve

Add Grant Cooper, F activated from reserve

Delete Mike Gornall, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Jake Coleman, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Ben Holmstrom, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Cole Fraser, D returned from loan to Belleville

Add Chris Martenet, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Brandon Schultz, F activated from reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Jonathan Joannette, F activated from reserve

Delete Terrance Amorosa, D recalled by Laval

Utah:

Add Hunter Miska, G assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Delete Garrett Metcalf, G placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Max Sauve, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Evan Moyse, G activated from reserve

Add Josh Victor, D activated from reserve

Delete Felix Pare, F placed on reserve

Delete Josh Maniscalco, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Louis-Philippe Guindon, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Worcester:

Add Colten Ellis, G assigned from Springfield by St. Louis

Add Brent Beaudoin, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Mike Cornell, D recalled by Bridgeport

