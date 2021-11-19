ECHL Transactions - November 19
November 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, November 19, 2021:
Cincinnati:
Add Jack Van Boekel, D activated from Injured Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Nick Jermain, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Greenville:
Add Christian Kasastul, D returned from loan to Ontario
Add Tommy Besinger, F activated from reserve
Delete Frank Hora, D placed on reserve
Delete Shawn Cameron, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/16)
Idaho:
Add Cooper Jones, D added to active roster (claimed from Jacksonville)
Add Kyle Marino, F assigned by Chicago (AHL)
Delete Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Tugnutt, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Adam Parsells, D activated from reserve
Add C.J. Eick, F activated from reserve
Delete Colton Heffley, F placed on reserve
Delete Kirill Chayka, D placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Yuki Miura, F added to active roster (immigration approved)
Delete Cole Golka, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Austin Lotz, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Charles Williams, G placed on reserve
Delete Abbott Girduckis, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/7)
Kansas City:
Add Noah Delmas, D activated from reserve
Add Darik Angeli, F activated from reserve
Delete John Schiavo, F placed on reserve
Delete Theo Calvas, D placed on reserve
Delete Andrew Shortridge, G recalled by Stockton
Maine:
Add Devon Paliani, F activated from reserve
Delete Marc-Olivier Duquette, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Kris Oldham, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jeremy McKenna, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Luke Bafia, D placed on reserve
Delete Brendan Soucie, F placed on reserve
Delete Keith Petruzzelli, G recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Reading:
Add Brad Morrison, F activated from reserve
Add Grant Cooper, F activated from reserve
Delete Mike Gornall, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Jake Coleman, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Ben Holmstrom, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Cole Fraser, D returned from loan to Belleville
Add Chris Martenet, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Brandon Schultz, F activated from reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Jonathan Joannette, F activated from reserve
Delete Terrance Amorosa, D recalled by Laval
Utah:
Add Hunter Miska, G assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Delete Garrett Metcalf, G placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Max Sauve, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Evan Moyse, G activated from reserve
Add Josh Victor, D activated from reserve
Delete Felix Pare, F placed on reserve
Delete Josh Maniscalco, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Louis-Philippe Guindon, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Worcester:
Add Colten Ellis, G assigned from Springfield by St. Louis
Add Brent Beaudoin, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Mike Cornell, D recalled by Bridgeport
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 19, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - November 19 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Mariners at Icemen, November 19, 2021 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Steelheads Receive Kyle Marino from AHL, Claim Cooper Jones - Idaho Steelheads
- Walleye Announce Toledo Hockey Alumni Roster for Winterfest - Toledo Walleye
- Grizzlies Gameday: Hunter Miska Joins Grizzlies for Series Opener - Utah Grizzlies
- Sean Bonar Signs with Komets - Fort Wayne Komets
- Game Notes: vs Allen - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Begin Three-In-Three with First Matchup against Newfoundland - Reading Royals
- Hunter Miska Reassigned to Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- First Time at the DCU Center for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Mavericks Fall to Oilers in Morning Game - Kansas City Mavericks
- Heartlanders Visit Toledo, Add Miura to Active Roster - Iowa Heartlanders
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Rapid City, 8:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Thunder Starts Two-Game Set vs. Oilers Tonight in OK - Wichita Thunder
- Glads Aim to Bounce Back vs Cyclones - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.