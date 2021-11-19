Stingrays Shutout in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC - For the second straight game, the South Carolina Stingrays (5-5-0-0) were shutout on the road. This time, it was the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (4-6-0-0) who came away victorious 2-0 behind Jacob Ingham's first shutout of the season.

Max Zimmer scored the game-winning goal 12:32 into the opening period, taking a shot through heavy traffic for his third tally of the season. A power play goal nearly five minutes into the second period from Nikita Pavlychev, his first of the year, added insurance for the Swamp Rabbits.

Ryan Bednard (2-4-0-0) posted a rebound performance, turning back 34 of 36 shots while taking the loss. Ingham finished a perfect 27-for-27 for the win.

