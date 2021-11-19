Stingrays Shutout in Greenville
November 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - For the second straight game, the South Carolina Stingrays (5-5-0-0) were shutout on the road. This time, it was the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (4-6-0-0) who came away victorious 2-0 behind Jacob Ingham's first shutout of the season.
Max Zimmer scored the game-winning goal 12:32 into the opening period, taking a shot through heavy traffic for his third tally of the season. A power play goal nearly five minutes into the second period from Nikita Pavlychev, his first of the year, added insurance for the Swamp Rabbits.
Ryan Bednard (2-4-0-0) posted a rebound performance, turning back 34 of 36 shots while taking the loss. Ingham finished a perfect 27-for-27 for the win.
The Stingrays continue their 2021-22 campaign against the Jacksonville Icemen on the road next Tuesday, November 23rd at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. You can follow along on FloHockey, Mixlr, and Caps Radio 24/7.
Single game tickets for all your Stingrays home games for the upcoming 2021-22 home season are on sale now via Ticketmaster.
Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 19, 2021
- Oilers Snag Point in Shootout Loss - Tulsa Oilers
- Cincinnati Drops 3-1 Game in Atlanta - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Komets Strike Down K-Wings as Offense Stalls in Fort Wayne - Kalamazoo Wings
- Ingham's Shutout Leads Swamp Rabbits to Friday Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Glads Bounce Back against Cyclones - Atlanta Gladiators
- Brattstrom Earns Debut Victory as Toledo Downs Iowa, 5-1 - Toledo Walleye
- Fuel Wheel Past the Nailers in Friday Night Contest - Indy Fuel
- Lions Beat the Railers 4-1 - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Misley Scores for Landers Friday at Toledo - Iowa Heartlanders
- Stingrays Shutout in Greenville - South Carolina Stingrays
- Fuel Square Season Set with 5-2 Home Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Royals Rally Late But Fall to Growlers, 3-2 - Reading Royals
- Growlers Win 3-2 in Reading - Newfoundland Growlers
- Mariners Earn Five of Six Points in Jacksonville - Maine Mariners
- Railers Drop Friday Night Matchup against the Lions 4-1 - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Transactions - November 19 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Mariners at Icemen, November 19, 2021 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Steelheads Receive Kyle Marino from AHL, Claim Cooper Jones - Idaho Steelheads
- Walleye Announce Toledo Hockey Alumni Roster for Winterfest - Toledo Walleye
- Grizzlies Gameday: Hunter Miska Joins Grizzlies for Series Opener - Utah Grizzlies
- Sean Bonar Signs with Komets - Fort Wayne Komets
- Game Notes: vs Allen - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Begin Three-In-Three with First Matchup against Newfoundland - Reading Royals
- Hunter Miska Reassigned to Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- First Time at the DCU Center for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Mavericks Fall to Oilers in Morning Game - Kansas City Mavericks
- Heartlanders Visit Toledo, Add Miura to Active Roster - Iowa Heartlanders
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Rapid City, 8:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Thunder Starts Two-Game Set vs. Oilers Tonight in OK - Wichita Thunder
- Glads Aim to Bounce Back vs Cyclones - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.