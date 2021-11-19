Sean Bonar Signs with Komets

November 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that goaltender Sean Bonar has been signed and will be added to the active roster. Goaltender Jiri Patera has been recalled by Henderson of the AHL and forwards Tyler Busch and Matt Boudens have been loaned to the Silver Knights. The Komets have also signed forward Marcus Oritz.

Bonar, 30, has played for nine different ECHL teams since the 2014-2015 season. The Delta, British Columbia native played three games with the Komets during the 2015-2016 season with a record of 2-1. In the 2018-2019 season the 6'0 netminder played 48 games for the Atlanta Gladiators finishing with a record of 23-17-6 with a .919 save percentage. This season, Bonar has played two games with the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the SPHL.

Patera has played six games with the Komets with a record of 3-2-1 and a goals-against-average of 2.63. Boudens has appeared in seven games, leading the team in goals scored with five. Busch has three points in eight games this season.

Ortiz, 29, has played 10 games with Quad City of the SPHL his season. The 5'11 forward has scored six goals and six assists, coupled with 28 penalty minutes with the Storm.

The Komets begin a three-game home stand Friday versus Kalamazoo, Saturday versus Wheeling, and Iowa on Sunday.

Upcoming Promotions

Pet Detective Night Saturday, November 20th - The Komets will be wearing special Ace Ventura Pet Detective jerseys that will be auctioned to benefit Humane Fort Wayne.

Bob Chase Memorial Game Thursday, November 25th - The Komets will be wearing special blue throwback jerseys from the 1985-1986 season, courtesy of Sweetwater. The Walleye will also be wearing classic Toledo Goaldigger jerseys.

Report Card Night, Friday, December 3rd -- Take your report card or a letter from a teacher showing an "A" or an "A-Equivalent" to the Coliseum Ticket Office any time between now and game night to receive a completely FREE ticket courtesy of PHP. Get your tickets early!

Single game tickets are on sale now at the Allen County Memorial Coliseum ticket office. For more information visit Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.