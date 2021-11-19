Smith Scores Lone Goal for Thunder in 5-1 Loss to Steelheads

November 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder vs. the Idaho Steelheads

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder vs. the Idaho Steelheads(Adirondack Thunder)

BOISE, ID - Ryan Smith scored the lone goal for Adirondack as the Thunder dropped their second straight game to the Idaho Steelheads on Friday night by the final score of 5-1. Mareks Mitens made 32 saves as the Thunder fell to 4-6-1-0 on the season.

The first goal of the game didn't come until the second period when the Steelheads added three in the middle frame. Idaho tacked on two more in the third period to gain a 5-0 lead.

The Thunder snapped Steelhead netminder Matt Jurusik's shutout bid with 39 seconds left in the game on Ryan Smith's second goal of the season. Jake Ryczek and Chris Lijdsman earned the assists.

Both teams went 0-for-2 on the powerplay and the Steelheads outshot the Thunder 37-34.

View the game's full boxscore HERE.

Adirondack wraps up their series in Boise against the Idaho Steelheads tomorrow night at 9:10pm eastern time.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.