Smith Scores Lone Goal for Thunder in 5-1 Loss to Steelheads
November 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
BOISE, ID - Ryan Smith scored the lone goal for Adirondack as the Thunder dropped their second straight game to the Idaho Steelheads on Friday night by the final score of 5-1. Mareks Mitens made 32 saves as the Thunder fell to 4-6-1-0 on the season.
The first goal of the game didn't come until the second period when the Steelheads added three in the middle frame. Idaho tacked on two more in the third period to gain a 5-0 lead.
The Thunder snapped Steelhead netminder Matt Jurusik's shutout bid with 39 seconds left in the game on Ryan Smith's second goal of the season. Jake Ryczek and Chris Lijdsman earned the assists.
Both teams went 0-for-2 on the powerplay and the Steelheads outshot the Thunder 37-34.
View the game's full boxscore HERE.
Adirondack wraps up their series in Boise against the Idaho Steelheads tomorrow night at 9:10pm eastern time.
