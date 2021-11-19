Steelheads Receive Kyle Marino from AHL, Claim Cooper Jones

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have received forward Kyle Marino from the Chicago Wolves (AHL) on loan and claimed defenseman Cooper Jones off waivers, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Friday.

Marino, 26, began the 2021-22 season with the AHL Wolves, making his AHL debut on October 31 in Grand Rapids and playing three games with 15 penalty minutes. The Niagara Falls, Ont. native signed an AHL contract prior to the start of this season following 27 games with the Wheeling Nailers and posting two goals and four assists with 76 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-3 forward made his professional debut with Wheeling on Feb. 20, 2020 and earned his first point the following night.

Prior to his professional career, Marino played four seasons at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks while serving as an assistant captain in his final two years, tallying 27 points (9-18-27) with 198 penalty minutes in 101 games.

Jones, 23, has appeared in five games between the Jacksonville Icemen and the Evansville Thunderbirds (SPHL), totaling three assists with a plus-one rating. The Bridgewater, Mass. product did not play in 2020-21 but spent the previous season in the SPHL with the Knoxville Ice Bears, Macon Mayhem and Evansville and debuted in the ECHL with the Adirondack Thunder in 2018-19. In 57 professional games, the 5-foot-8 defenseman owns 21 points (4-17-21) with 36 penalty minutes.

Before joining the professional ranks, Jones played three seasons with the Halifax Mooseheads from 2015-16 through 2017-18 and recorded 30 points (9-21-30) in 172 games.

