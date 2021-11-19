Cincinnati Drops 3-1 Game in Atlanta

November 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







ATLANTA, GA- The Cyclones scored the first goal of the game, but followed by allowing three unanswered tallies for a 3-1 final in favor of the Gladiators Friday night.

Cincinnati drops to 6-5 on the season, while Atlanta improves to 6-2. Mat Robson made 18 saves on 21 shots, while Tyler Parks stopped 28 Cyclones shots to win his fifth straight game in goal.

- Wyatt Ege scored the solo Cyclones goal 12:40 into the first. The rookie defender drifted a right point shot toward the net of Parks with Gino Esteves providing the screen for the puck to leak through. Lukas Craggs and Jason Tackett were each given assists.

- Ege's goal marked just the third time this season that Cincinnati has scored the first goal of a game.

- Atlanta tied the game just over a minute later, when Tyler Kobryn caught a pass just inside the right circle to flick a puck past Robson and get the 'Glads on the board. Atlanta's game-winning-goal was scored with 0.5 seconds to play in the first. Kobryn chased a loose puck down the ice and into the corner boards, then fed it directly in front of the crease, where Gabe Guertler was parked to bang it in the back of the net.

- Dominic Franco nearly tied the game in the second, when his shot from the left side, down low, was stopped by a stellar save from Parks. Franco didn't get all of the shot, but had enough to threaten before the Gladiators net minder extended the leg to hang tight. Mat Robson made a quality stop on his end in the middle period as well, turning aside a Greg Campbell breakaway with a glove save.

- The Gladiators would once again score in the final minute of a period, with Cody Sylvester scoring his sixth goal in as many games after collecting the rebound of a 2-on-1 set by Logan Nogard to make it a 3-1 contest.

- Yushiroh Hirano and Jack Van Boekel each dropped the gloves for Cincinnati, with Hirano taking on Michael Turner in the first period, and Van Boekel challenging Josh Thrower in the final frame.

The final game of a three game road trip for the Cyclones comes Saturday night when the team will look to leave Atlanta with a weekend split against the Gladiators.

Stay tuned all season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.