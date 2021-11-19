Mavericks Fall to Oilers in Morning Game
November 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Mavericks returned home on Tuesday for an early morning game against the Tulsa Oilers, a team that the Mavericks are 0-2-0-0 against this season. Kansas City would look to change that trend in front of thousands of screaming kids.
The first period was a defensive afair with teams trading power plays but neither side were able to capitalize on their opportunities. The Mavericks would outshoot Tulsa 8-3 in the first period, but would go 0/2 on the man advantage. The game would remain scoreless heading into the second period.
The second period seemed like it was going to go by without a goal as well, until late in the frame when Tulsa got on the board 19:14 into the period. The Mavericks quickly found themselves trailing 1-0 going to the third period.
The Mavericks would open the third period with the tying goal courtesy of the captain Lane Scheidl at the 2:19 mark. However, after that puck reached the back of the net, it was all Oilers the rest of the way adding two lamp lighters, the first at 5:33 and the second on an eempty net at 18:20. The Mavericks are now 0-3-0-0 in three match ups with the Oilers this season.
