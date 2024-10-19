Utah Grizzlies Fall 7-2 in Regular Season Opener

October 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Boise, Idaho - The Utah Grizzlies got second period goals from Neil Shea and Mick Messner but it wasn't enough as the Idaho Steelheads got 2 goals from Ty Pelton-Byce and 1 goal and 1 assist performances by 3 different players as they defeat the Grizzlies 7-2 in the regular season opener at Idaho Central Arena.

Pelton-Byce got Idaho on the board first as he tallied a power play goal from the right wing 8:58 into the contest. 41 seconds later Idaho captain AJ White made it a 2-0 game. 12:57 in Connor MacEachern scored to give Idaho a 3-0 lead. Steelheads outshot Utah 11 to 7 in the first period and 39 to 28 for the contest.

1:09 into the second period Idaho defenseman Connor Punnett scored his first professional goal from the left wing. Pelton-Byce scored his second goal of the night shorthanded as he extended the Steelheads lead 13:05 into the second frame. Later on the Grizzlies power play Neil Shea scored his first goal in a Utah uniform 14:31 in. 2 minutes 22 seconds later Thomas Caron scored to give Idaho a 6-1 lead. Mick Messner got Utah back on the board 19:45 in. Steelheads led 6-2 after 2 frames.

Steelheads forward Justin Ertel scored his first pro goal in his professional debut 6:01 into the third period to complete the scoring as Idaho wins the regular season opener.

Ben Kraws got the victory in net for the Steelheads as he stopped 26 of 28. Utah goaltender Adam Scheel saved 32 of 39. Grizzlies went 1 for 3 on the power play, while Idaho was 1 for 2.

The Grizzlies are at Rapid City for a two-game series on October 25-26. Face-off both nights will be at 7:05 pm. The Grizzlies home opener is on November 1st vs Allen at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Ty Pelton-Byce (Idaho) - 2 goals, +1, 3 shots.

2. Connor Punnett (Idaho) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +2, 3 shots. Pro debut.

3. Connor MacEachern (Idaho) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +3, 2 shots.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.