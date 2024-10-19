Thunder Take Second Game Of Weekend Set Against Norfolk

October 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk, VA - Twenty-four hours after defeating Norfolk on their home ice, the Adirondack Thunder added another victory on Saturday night taking care of business, 6-3.

Kristian Stead made the start in goal for the second straight night after making 26 saves in Friday's game.

In warmups, Spencer Kennedy and Darian Skeoch went back-and-forth with verbal warfare and later translated into a fight two minutes into the game.

After that, the Admirals had a strong pace getting plenty of shots on Adirondack starting goaltender, Tyler Brennan. Carson Musser was named team captain just moments before puck drop and scored the first goal of the game with a wrist shot from the high slot on the blocker hand of Brennan.

Nine minutes later, Denis Smirnov scored his first goal of the season going short side on Brennan. It was Smirnov's first goal since March of last season. The Admirals took a two-goal lead into the first intermission and seemed to have complete control of the game.

In the second period, the Admirals continue their fast pace with plenty of shots on Brennan, but the New Jersey Devils signed goaltender held firm. Adirondack broke through at the 5:36 mark of the period when Ryan Wheeler shot the puck from the slot over the blocker of Stead.

Eight minutes later, Wheeler struck again with his second of the game to tie the game at two.

In the final moments of the period, Tag Bertuzzi received a stretch pass and went in on a breakaway. His shot hit the post, then the back of Stead and went past the line to give the Thunder a 3-2 lead going into the third period.

Ryan Smith scored a shorthanded goal at the 14:39 mark of the third period to give Adirondack a 4-2 edge. Patrick Polino added an empty-net goal to give the Thunder a three-goal lead. But the Admirals would not go away as Kennedy scored his first ECHL goal at the 17:10 minute mark breaking the hot streak of Brennan.

Alex Young added another empty net goal and the Thunder took the victory.

Three Stars of the Game

1. ADK - R. Wheeler (2 goals, 1 assist)

2. ADK - A. Young (1 goal, 2 assists)

3. NOR - T. Brennan (33 saves on 33 shots)

What's Next

The Admirals will hit the road for their first road trip of the season when the travel to Portland, ME for a two-game series against the Mariners. Game one of two kicks of on Friday, October 25 at Cross Insurance Arena.

