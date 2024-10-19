Fuel Shut Out In Second Game Of The Season

October 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







ATLANTA - The Fuel continued their road trip in Atlanta Saturday night playing their first of two games against the Gladiators. It was a goaltender showcase as Atlanta hung on to beat the Fuel 1-0.

1ST PERIOD

It was a quiet start to the game with no action through the first 16 minutes outside of a lone penalty against Indy.

The first points came off the stick of Cody Sylvester, netting his first of the season along with Atlanta's first of the year. It was a power play goal scored eight seconds after a Chris Cameron slashing minor.

The period ended with Atlanta outshooting Indy 8-7.

2ND PERIOD

The chippiness turned up a notch in the second frame as these teams kept trading blows and extracurriculars after the whistle. Despite the chippiness, only a pair of coincidental roughing minors were assessed at 11:58 of the period.

The Fuel had two power play opportunities in the period but failed to convert on either.

Gladiators goaltender Drew DeRidder felt the pressure this period with 15 shots on goal while Peyton Jones took a back seat for Indy, only facing four shots on goal.

3RD PERIOD

It continued to be a goalie showcase as neither goaltender would allow an even-strength goal all game long. The Fuel pulled Peyton Jones with just under two minutes left in the game but it did not matter.

Drew DeRidder pitched a shutout for the Gladiators and seemed to stand on his head at times to make deflating stops against the Fuel attack.

There were plenty of penalties in the final frame with 12 penalty minutes between both teams, matching the combined total in the first and second periods.

The shots ended with the Fuel outshooting Atlanta 25-20.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.