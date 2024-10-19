Mavericks Return Home for Highly Anticipated Home Opener Tonight

After securing a thrilling victory against the Wichita Thunder last night, the Kansas City Mavericks are back in action tonight for their 2024-25 Home Opener at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Mavericks will face off against the Thunder once again, with puck drop at 6:00 PM CST.

Fans can expect an electrifying atmosphere as the Mavericks celebrate the start of the season in front of their home crowd. The first **3,000 fans** in attendance will receive a limited-edition Opening Night rally towel, along with special signed jersey auctions!

Tickets are still available for tonight's game. Don't miss your chance to see the Mavericks live as they look to continue their winning momentum! Visit kcmavericks.com/tickets or call 816-252-7825 to secure your seats.

