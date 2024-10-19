Thunder Sweep Admirals with 6-3 Victory
October 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
NORFOLK - Trailing 2-0, the Adirondack Thunder scored six of the next seven goals in a 6-3 victory over the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday night. With the win, the Thunder swept the weekend and came away with four points.
Norfolk scored just 5:02 into the game as Carson Musser trailed an odd man rush and beat goaltender Tyler Brennan with a wrist shot from the hash marks. The goal was Musser's second of the year with assists from Brandon Osmundson and Josh McDougall for a 1-0 lead.
Denis Smirnov gave the Admirals a 2-0 lead from inside the right circle as he lifted a shot over the shoulder of Tyler Brennan for his first of the year. Smirnov's goal came at 14:38 of the opening period with Stepan Timofeyev and Connor Fedoruk collecting assists. Adirondack trailed 2-0 after 20 minutes of play.
Ryan Wheeler scored back-to-back goals in the second period to tie the game at two. Wheeler's first came on the power play and he sent a hard wrist shot by goaltender Kristian Stead from the right circle at 5:36 of the second period and Adirondack trailed 2-1.
Wheeler evened the score at two at 13:16 of the second period on another wrister that beat goaltender Kristian Stead. The goal was Wheeler's second of the period and of the season with the lone assist from Alex Young to tie the game, 2-2.
Adirondack took a one-goal lead late in the second period as Taylor Ford recorded his first professional point with a long pass to Tag Bertuzzi to spring him on a breakaway. Bertuzzi went in and sent the puck off the cross bar and into the net for his first of the season from Ford and Patrick Polino with 45 seconds left in the second. The Thunder took a 3-2 lead into the third period.
In the third period, Ryan Smith scored a shorthanded breakaway goal to give the Thunder a 4-2 lead at the 14:39 mark. The goal was unassisted and Smith's second of the season. Patrick Polino and Alex Young each scored empty-net goals in the 6-3 victory.
Tyler Brennan stopped 33 of 36 shots in the win.
The Thunder return to Cool Insuring Arena for the home opener on Saturday, October 26 against the Trois-Rivieres Lions at 7 p.m. Giveaways, drink special and much more! Get your tickets at www.echlthunder.com/tickets
Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
Adirondack Thunder celebrate win
