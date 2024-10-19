ECHL Transactions - October 19

October 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, October 19, 2024:

Atlanta:

add Zach Yoder, D activated from reserve

add Joey Cipollone, F signed contract

delete Tyler Drevitch, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Florida:

delete Greg Meireles, F recalled by Springfield

Fort Wayne:

add Filip Fornaa Svensson, F activated from reserve

delete Yannick Turcotte, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Brandon Yeamans, F activated from reserve

add Connor Federkow, F activated from reserve

delete Matt Ustaski, F placed on reserve

delete Ryan Miotto, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

add Cooper Jones, D activated from reserve

delete Chase Lang, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Kansas City:

add Casey Carreau, F activated from reserve

delete Brad Schoonbaert, F placed on reserve

Maine:

add Ryan Bischel, G activated from reserve

add Christian Berger, D activated from reserve

delete Nolan Maier, G placed on reserve

delete Brooklyn Kalmikov, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

add Spencer Kennedy, F activated from reserve

add German Yavash, F activated from reserve

delete Keegan Iverson, F placed on reserve

delete Marko Reifenberger, F placed on reserve

Reading:

add Nolan Welsh, F activated from reserve

delete Noah Prokop, F placed on reserve

Utah:

delete Keaton Mastrodonato, F recalled by COL Eagles

Wheeling:

add Jared Westcott, F activated from reserve

delete Nick Hutchison, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

add Tyler Jette, D activated from reserve

add Carter Jones, F activated from reserve

delete Nico Somerville, D placed on reserve

delete Joe Carroll, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.