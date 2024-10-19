ECHL Transactions - October 19
October 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, October 19, 2024:
Atlanta:
add Zach Yoder, D activated from reserve
add Joey Cipollone, F signed contract
delete Tyler Drevitch, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Florida:
delete Greg Meireles, F recalled by Springfield
Fort Wayne:
add Filip Fornaa Svensson, F activated from reserve
delete Yannick Turcotte, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
add Brandon Yeamans, F activated from reserve
add Connor Federkow, F activated from reserve
delete Matt Ustaski, F placed on reserve
delete Ryan Miotto, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
add Cooper Jones, D activated from reserve
delete Chase Lang, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Kansas City:
add Casey Carreau, F activated from reserve
delete Brad Schoonbaert, F placed on reserve
Maine:
add Ryan Bischel, G activated from reserve
add Christian Berger, D activated from reserve
delete Nolan Maier, G placed on reserve
delete Brooklyn Kalmikov, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
add Spencer Kennedy, F activated from reserve
add German Yavash, F activated from reserve
delete Keegan Iverson, F placed on reserve
delete Marko Reifenberger, F placed on reserve
Reading:
add Nolan Welsh, F activated from reserve
delete Noah Prokop, F placed on reserve
Utah:
delete Keaton Mastrodonato, F recalled by COL Eagles
Wheeling:
add Jared Westcott, F activated from reserve
delete Nick Hutchison, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
add Tyler Jette, D activated from reserve
add Carter Jones, F activated from reserve
delete Nico Somerville, D placed on reserve
delete Joe Carroll, F placed on reserve
