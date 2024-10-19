Hudson, Vierling Boost Mariners to First Win
October 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - After a 4-1 loss to open the season on Friday, the Maine Mariners flipped the script and defeated the Wheeling Nailers by the same score on Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. Evan Vierling and Jacob Hudson registered three points each while goaltender Ryan Bischel collected the win in his professional debut.
It took until the late stages of the opening period for the game's first goal, and it was Maine's Hudson who found the net at 17:47. Vierling entered the zone on the right side and slid one across to Hudson, who forced it in behind Nailers netminder Jaxon Castor and just across the goal line, confirmed upon video review. Both Castor and Maine Bischel had a busy opening frame, as first period shots on goal totaled 11-10 in favor of the Mariners.
Less than three minutes into the second period, Wheeling's Sam Houde tied the game when he glided into the slot and ripped one over Bischel into the roof of the net. From there, the Mariners poured on the pressure for the remainder of the frame and struck twice to build a 3-1 lead. Wyllum Deveaux netted his first goal of the season with a long wrister at 9:48, and Mason Millman followed with a power play goal at 13:22, trailing the zone entry and taking a feed from Hudson. A 16-shot second period set the Mariners up with a two-goal lead headed to the third.
The Mariners had a chance to put the game away midway through the third period with a 5-on-3 power play, but came up empty. Their momentum was not affected however, and Vierling's empty net goal with 1:13 to play sealed the victory.
Bischel made 25 saves on 26 shots to earn his first ECHL victory. Castor stopped 29 of 32 for Wheeling.
The Mariners (1-1-0) continue their homestand next weekend with a "$3 Deweys Threekend," taking on the Norfolk Admirals Friday and Saturday, and the Wheeling Nailers on Sunday. Friday's game is "Peanuts Night" presented by WGME, featuring the first specialty jersey and auction of the season. Tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.
