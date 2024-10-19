Rush Outshoot Oilers, Fall in Tulsa

October 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush's Aaron Hyman on game night

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush's Aaron Hyman on game night(Rapid City Rush)

(TULSA, Okla.)- The Tulsa Oilers used six different goal scorers to defeat the Rapid City Rush, 7-1, in the season opener at the BOK Center on Saturday.

Connor Mylymok scored Rapid City's only goal on a sniped wrist shot late in the first period. Mylymok, the former Idaho Steelheads forward, signed with the Calgary Wranglers in the offseason and spent training camp in Rapid City. He would later get into a fight in the third period with Tulsa's Mike McKee.

After falling behind 2-0, Mylymok's goal cut the Tulsa lead in half and had the Rush down just 2-1 going into the first intermission. However, the Oilers came out flying with four goals in the second to break the game open.

The lopsided loss comes despite numerous chances and shots on goal from the Rush. Rapid City outshot Tulsa, 33-31. The Oilers capitalized on its many odd man rush opportunities, while the Rush could not manage the same.

This result snaps a four-game winning streak in season opening games for the Rush, a stretch which included an opening night win over Tulsa in 2021.

Connor Murphy made 24 saves and took the tough-luck loss. Vyacheslav Buteyets recorded a 32-save win in his ECHL debut.

Next game: Sunday, October 20 @ Tulsa. 3:05 p.m. CDT (2:05 p.m. MDT) puck drop from the BOK Center.

Opening night at The Monument Ice Arena is just six days away! Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. The Rush kicks off its 17th season in the Black Hills on Friday, October 25th and Saturday, October 26th. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.