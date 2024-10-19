Britt Records Multi-Point Game, Petruzzelli Saves 25 in Royals' Win Over Railers, 2-1

October 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (2-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Worcester Railers, 2-1, on Saturday, October 19th at the DCU Center. Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (1-0-0) earned the win with 25 saves on 26 shots faced. Worcester Goaltender Michael Bullion (0-1-0) suffered the loss with 14 saves on 16 shots faced.

The opening frame was scoreless until 19:08 when Connor Welsh snapped one past Petruzzelli off a backhand shot. Matt DeMelis and Jordan Kaplan earned the helpers on Welsh's first goal of the season. Petruzzelli saved five of the six shots he faced in the opening frame while Bullion turned aside all seven faced in the first period.

Reading evened the score 8:23 into the second period when Logan Britt shot one past Bullion from the top of the left face-off circle. Gianfranco Cassaro and Shane Sellar earned the assists on Britt's first professional career goal. With 1:23 left in the middle frame, Petruzzelli made a squeezing save at the left post before the puck could find the back of the net to keep the score tied after 40 minutes, 1-1.

In the final frame, Tyler Gratton scored his second goal of the season and the game-winning goal off of a turnover by Worcester in their own zone. Britt earned his second point of the game with the helper on Gratton's goal at 12:59.

The Royals close out their three-game road trip against Worcester at the DCU Center on Sunday, October 20th, at 3:05 p.m.

Opening Night on Oct. 26th, presented by Supportive Concepts for Families:

The Royals player their home opener at Santander Arena on Saturday, October 26 at 7:00 p.m. against the Wheeling Nailers. The home opener opens a two-game series with the Nailers which concludes on Sunday, October 27 at 3:00 p.m. The Royals hoist a record of 9-9-1-3 in home openers with their last home opener victory coming against the Norfolk Admirals, 6-4, on October 23 of the 2021-22 season.

In addition to the game, Opening Night will feature a block party immediately outside of Santander Arena on Penn Street. Fans can enjoy family activities and games, music, inflatables, Slapshot and Ice Angel photo opportunities, red carpet introductions of the 2024-25 Royals, and MORE right up to the first puck drop of the season at home!

