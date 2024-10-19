Stingrays Acquire Reilly Webb from the Bloomington Bison
October 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have acquired defenseman Reilly Webb from the Bloomington Bison to complete the October 14 trade for Jack Adams.
Webb, 25, is a 6-4 right-shot defenseman who will begin his professional career with the South Carolina Stingrays. Webb was chosen by the Detroit Red Wings in the sixth round of the 2017 NHL Draft, 164th overall.
The Stoney Creek, Ontario native most recently played at Acadia University for the last four seasons, making the playoffs in the previous three. Before that, Webb spent five years in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), playing for the Hamilton Bulldogs and the Saginaw Spirit.
During the 2014-15 season, Webb was a Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL) U16 Kraft Cup Champion with the Toronto Titans. He had 20 points in 32 games that season. Additionally, he was named a Commonwealth Games (CWG) champion that year.
