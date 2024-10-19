Stingrays Announce Partnership with Live 5 News

October 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Starting tonight, Stingrays hockey will hit the big screen, bringing the thrill of live hockey straight into living rooms across the Lowcountry!

Live 5 News will air ten Stingrays home games in the 2024-25 season, beginning with Opening Night tonight at 6:05 pm. The games will be broadcast on the Palmetto Sports and Entertainment Network and available for free over-the-air in standard definition on WCSC 5.7.

"As we enter the 32nd season of professional hockey in the Charleston area, we are excited for the opportunity to promote and televise Stingrays hockey and partner with Live 5 News and Palmetto Sports & Entertainment,," said Stingrays president Rob Concannon. "Charleston has grown so much over the last 32 years, and this gives us a platform to promote the fastest game in the world and continue to grow our already strong fanbase in the Lowcountry."

The Stingrays are members of the ECHL and play their home games at the North Charleston Coliseum. The other nine games airing will be announced at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.