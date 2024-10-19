Stingrays Announce Partnership with Live 5 News
October 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Starting tonight, Stingrays hockey will hit the big screen, bringing the thrill of live hockey straight into living rooms across the Lowcountry!
Live 5 News will air ten Stingrays home games in the 2024-25 season, beginning with Opening Night tonight at 6:05 pm. The games will be broadcast on the Palmetto Sports and Entertainment Network and available for free over-the-air in standard definition on WCSC 5.7.
"As we enter the 32nd season of professional hockey in the Charleston area, we are excited for the opportunity to promote and televise Stingrays hockey and partner with Live 5 News and Palmetto Sports & Entertainment,," said Stingrays president Rob Concannon. "Charleston has grown so much over the last 32 years, and this gives us a platform to promote the fastest game in the world and continue to grow our already strong fanbase in the Lowcountry."
The Stingrays are members of the ECHL and play their home games at the North Charleston Coliseum. The other nine games airing will be announced at a later date.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 19, 2024
- Rush Game Notes: October 19, 2024 at Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Stingrays Announce Partnership with Live 5 News - South Carolina Stingrays
- Everblades Announce 2024-2025 Official Roster Ahead of Season - Florida Everblades
- Royals Meet Railers in Game Two of 2024-25 Regular Season - Reading Royals
- Utah Grizzlies Fall 7-2 in Regular Season Opener - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Falls 5-3 in Season Opener to Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Royals Complete Season Opener Comeback Win Over Lions on McMenamin Game-Winner & First Pro Goal, 3-2 - Reading Royals
- Offensive Erupts in Home Opener as Steelheads Defeat Grizzlies 7-2 - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Carolina Stingrays Stories
- Stingrays Announce Partnership with Live 5 News
- Julia Phillips Named New Stingrays Head Athletic Trainer
- Stingrays Announce 2024-25 Season Opening Roster
- Stingrays Trade Jack Adams to the Bloomington Bison in Exchange for Future Considerations
- How the Stingrays Became Home for Josh Wilkins