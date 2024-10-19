Cyclones Rally Comes up Short, Fall 3-2 in OT
October 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Kalamazoo, MI - The Cyclones came back from a 2-0 deficit to gain a standings point in a 3-2 overtime loss against the Kalamazoo Wings.
* Kalamazoo got on the board early as Jay Keranen took a cross-crease pass from Jon Martin and potted the first goal of the Kzoo season
*The early pressure from the Wings continued as Quinn Preston tipped home a blast from the point at the 4:19 mark of the first to extend the lead to 2-0
*With 2:45 left in the first frame and on the power play, Cyclones Forward Lincoln Griffin sniped a shot from outside the inside faceoff circle to cut the lead to 2-1.
*The Cyclones turned up the offensive pressure in the 2nd and 3rd and it finally paid off at the 11:59 mark of the 3rd as Ryan McCleary scored his first career professional goal to tie the game at 2.
* Just 17 seconds into overtime, Josh Bloom weaved his way through the neutral zone and forced a shot through traffic to give the Wings the Overtime win.
* Cyclones goaltender Jon Gillies saved 23 of 26 shots while Kzoo goaltender Jonathan Lemieux stopped 18 of the 20 shots he faced.
*The game was very clean from a penalty standpoint with only three penalties called all game. The Cyclones went 1 for 2 on the powerplay and 1 for 1 on the penalty kill.
Up next, the Cyclones head to Fort Wayne on Friday before returning to Cincinnati for First Faceoff on Saturday for a 7:00pm puck drop. The tilt at Heritage Bank Center will feature $2 hotdogs, soda, and beer and the first 5,000 fans will receive a Cyclones wall calendar courtesy of UC Health.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.
