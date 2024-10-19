Cyclones Rally Comes up Short, Fall 3-2 in OT

October 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Kalamazoo, MI - The Cyclones came back from a 2-0 deficit to gain a standings point in a 3-2 overtime loss against the Kalamazoo Wings.

* Kalamazoo got on the board early as Jay Keranen took a cross-crease pass from Jon Martin and potted the first goal of the Kzoo season

*The early pressure from the Wings continued as Quinn Preston tipped home a blast from the point at the 4:19 mark of the first to extend the lead to 2-0

*With 2:45 left in the first frame and on the power play, Cyclones Forward Lincoln Griffin sniped a shot from outside the inside faceoff circle to cut the lead to 2-1.

*The Cyclones turned up the offensive pressure in the 2nd and 3rd and it finally paid off at the 11:59 mark of the 3rd as Ryan McCleary scored his first career professional goal to tie the game at 2.

* Just 17 seconds into overtime, Josh Bloom weaved his way through the neutral zone and forced a shot through traffic to give the Wings the Overtime win.

* Cyclones goaltender Jon Gillies saved 23 of 26 shots while Kzoo goaltender Jonathan Lemieux stopped 18 of the 20 shots he faced.

*The game was very clean from a penalty standpoint with only three penalties called all game. The Cyclones went 1 for 2 on the powerplay and 1 for 1 on the penalty kill.

Up next, the Cyclones head to Fort Wayne on Friday before returning to Cincinnati for First Faceoff on Saturday for a 7:00pm puck drop. The tilt at Heritage Bank Center will feature $2 hotdogs, soda, and beer and the first 5,000 fans will receive a Cyclones wall calendar courtesy of UC Health.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.