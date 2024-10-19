Heartlanders Rally Late, Fall to Fort Wayne in Overtime, 2-1

October 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa- The Iowa Heartlanders tied the game with a penalty shot goal from Matthew Sop with 2:19 left, but lost in overtime, 2-1, against the Fort Wayne Komets Saturday at Xtream Arena.

Alex Aleardi scored the game-winning goal for the Komets 3:20 into overtime on the power play. Odeen Tufto passed to Aleardi in the left circle and he powered a one-timer to take the game.

Austen Swankler opened the scoring halfway through the middle frame on a shot from the right circle.

William Rousseau made 40 saves on 42 shots in his professional debut (OTL). Brett Brochu made 30 saves for the win.

October 24th: Marvel Night

Fans/Heartlanders Assemble! Unleash your inner hero with the Heartlanders, where hockey action meets the excitement of Marvel! On October 24th, don't miss the first matchup against the Bloomington Bison at 7:00 p.m. The team will be wearing Miles Morales jerseys. Join the fun by coming dressed as your favorite superhero (no masks). Don't miss out on creating legendary memories and grab a poster while supplies last.

October 30th: Puck or Treat

Trick or Treat yourself to a SPOOKTACULAR night of Halloween fun with the Heartlanders! Don't be scared, this is a hauntingly fun night you do not want to miss. Come dressed in your most fa-boo-lous costume (no masks), doors open at 6:00 p.m. on October 30th for an eerie-sistible 7:00 p.m. matchup against the Bloomington Bison.

You may have heard we made some big news in our final game of the 2023-24 season - our first-ever sellout in team history! That game featured a pre-game tailgate and fireworks (literally and figuratively) inside Xtream Arena, and we are going to recreate that high-energy, 5-star fan experience at 5 specific games during the 2024-25 season. Join the fun of those experiences by purchasing our new REVAMPED 5-Star Ticket Package.

Single-game tickets, mini-plans, group tickets, flex tickets and season-ticket plans are available! Call 319-855-1775 to discuss options.

Follow Iowa Heartlanders social media (@goheartlanders) and don't miss any of the excitement. Sign up here to be notified by text message for team news and updates ahead of the start of the 2024-25 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.