Heartlanders Rally Late, Fall to Fort Wayne in Overtime, 2-1
October 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa- The Iowa Heartlanders tied the game with a penalty shot goal from Matthew Sop with 2:19 left, but lost in overtime, 2-1, against the Fort Wayne Komets Saturday at Xtream Arena.
Alex Aleardi scored the game-winning goal for the Komets 3:20 into overtime on the power play. Odeen Tufto passed to Aleardi in the left circle and he powered a one-timer to take the game.
Austen Swankler opened the scoring halfway through the middle frame on a shot from the right circle.
William Rousseau made 40 saves on 42 shots in his professional debut (OTL). Brett Brochu made 30 saves for the win.
October 24th: Marvel Night
Fans/Heartlanders Assemble! Unleash your inner hero with the Heartlanders, where hockey action meets the excitement of Marvel! On October 24th, don't miss the first matchup against the Bloomington Bison at 7:00 p.m. The team will be wearing Miles Morales jerseys. Join the fun by coming dressed as your favorite superhero (no masks). Don't miss out on creating legendary memories and grab a poster while supplies last.
October 30th: Puck or Treat
Trick or Treat yourself to a SPOOKTACULAR night of Halloween fun with the Heartlanders! Don't be scared, this is a hauntingly fun night you do not want to miss. Come dressed in your most fa-boo-lous costume (no masks), doors open at 6:00 p.m. on October 30th for an eerie-sistible 7:00 p.m. matchup against the Bloomington Bison.
You may have heard we made some big news in our final game of the 2023-24 season - our first-ever sellout in team history! That game featured a pre-game tailgate and fireworks (literally and figuratively) inside Xtream Arena, and we are going to recreate that high-energy, 5-star fan experience at 5 specific games during the 2024-25 season. Join the fun of those experiences by purchasing our new REVAMPED 5-Star Ticket Package.
Single-game tickets, mini-plans, group tickets, flex tickets and season-ticket plans are available! Call 319-855-1775 to discuss options.
Follow Iowa Heartlanders social media (@goheartlanders) and don't miss any of the excitement. Sign up here to be notified by text message for team news and updates ahead of the start of the 2024-25 season.
