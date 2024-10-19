Comeback Falls Short in 5-4 Loss at Kansas City
October 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - Wichita climbed out of a four-goal hole on Saturday night, but fell just short in a 5-4 loss to Kansas City at Cable Dahmer Arena.
Four different players found the back of the net while Jay Dickman added two helpers.
The Mavericks scored three times in the first period. Cam Morrison connected on an early power play with his second of the season at 3:37. Max Andreev found him near the crease for the redirection past Gabriel Carriere.
Cade Borchardt made it 2-0 at 5:08 with a wicked wrist shot past Carriere's blocker.
At 16:09, Pascal Laberge made it 3-0 on the power play. Morrison made a nifty pass near the right post across the slot and Laberge fired a one-timer past Carriere.
In the second, David Noel made it 4-0 just 49 seconds into the frame. He fired a shot from the blueline that may have been tipped on the way in past Carriere.
Wichita stormed back into the game, scoring the next four. Michal Stinil got things going at 4:40 to make it 4-1. He took a pass from Dominic Dockery, fired a shot off a shin pad and followed up his own miss with a wrister past Jack LaFontaine.
Shane Kuzmeski connected at 5:21 with his first of the year. He took a sharp angle shot from the left boards that got past LaFontaine to make it 4-2.
Just 16 seconds later, Ryan Finnegan came in on a two-on-one break and beat LaFontaine low to the far side to cut it to a 4-3 deficit.
Nolan Burke tied the contest at 12:13. Carter Jones made a terrific pass to him in the crease and he buried it to tie the game at four.
Late in the third, Luke Loheit put the Mavericks up for good. The Thunder appeared to win a faceoff just prior to the goal. The linesman blew the whistle and forced the two teams back to the circle. Loheit found a loose puck and beat Carriere through a screen to make it 5-4.
Wichita pulled Carriere down the stretch and had a number of quality chances on LaFontaine. Unfortunately, Kansas City held on for the win.
Stinil has goals in back-to-back games. Dickman netted his first two-point outing of the season. Jones added his first point as a pro with an assist. Burke recorded his first goal in a Thunder uniform.
The Thunder went 0-for-4 on the power play. The Mavericks were 2-for-5 on the man advantage.
