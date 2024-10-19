Kansas City Mavericks Sweep Wichita Thunder in Thrilling 5-4 Victory
October 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
On Saturday night, the Kansas City Mavericks completed a back-to-back sweep of the Wichita Thunder in front of a packed house at Cable Dahmer Arena.
The game was not short on drama, as the Mavericks held on to defeat the Thunder 5-4.
It was a tale of two periods. Just 3:37 into the game, Cam Morrison scored a power-play goal, his second in two games. The Mavericks kept the momentum rolling as Cade Borchardt lit the lamp less than two minutes later, finding the back of the net to make it 2-0. The Mavericks finished a solid first period with a goal by Pascal Laberge, his first as a Maverick.
The goal-scoring continued for the Mavericks less than a minute into the second period as David Noël extended the Mavericks' lead to 4-0. But the good times didn't last long, as the Thunder responded with three goals from Michal Stinil, Shane Kuzmeski, and Ryan Finnegan in a span of 57 seconds, quickly cutting the deficit to 4-3. Nolan Burke netted one more goal to close out a dominant period for the Thunder, and the Mavericks suddenly found themselves tied heading into the third period.
As the third period progressed, the game seemed destined for overtime. But with 70 seconds left, Luke Loheit notched his second goal of the season, giving the Mavericks a 5-4 lead. Despite multiple good looks from the Thunder, they couldn't convert, and the Mavericks improved to 2-0 on the season.
Jack LaFontaine made 32 saves on 36 shots to help secure the 5-4 victory for the Mavericks.
The Mavericks will look to continue their hot start as they travel to Allen, Texas, to take on the Allen Americans on Friday, October 25, and Saturday, October 26.
