ECHL Announces Fine
October 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced that Maine's Dalton Gally has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #4, Wheeling at Maine, on Oct. 18.
Gally is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for spearing at 19:47 of the third period.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
