Royals Complete Season Opener Comeback Win Over Lions on McMenamin Game-Winner & First Pro Goal, 3-2

October 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (1-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Trois-Riviéres Lions (0-1-0), 3-2, on Friday, October 18th in the season opener at Colisée Vidéotron. Goaltender Parker Gahagen (1-0-0) earned the win with 19 saves on 21 shots faced. Trois-Riviéres Goaltender Luke Cavallin (0-1-0) suffered the loss with 25 saves on 28 shots faced.

Trois-Riviéres opened the scoring 16 seconds into regulation when Jakov Novak struck under the right side of Gahagen. Anthony Beauregard and Brycen Martin earned the helpers on Novak's first goal of the season. With two seconds left in the opening period, at 19:58, Morgan Adams-Moison beat Gahagen over his blocker to make the score 2-0.

In the middle frame, Dominiks Marcinkevics scored the first goal of the season for the Royals at 8:32 with a top-shelf shot over Cavallin off of a rebound. Noah Prokop earned the lone helper on Marcinkevics' goal. With less than two minutes left in the second period, Tyler Gratton beat Cavallin to even the score, 2-2, at 18:47, five seconds into a power play.

In the third period, the Royals outshot the Lions 13-4 and scored the game-winning goal at 16:30 with a Connor McMenamin wrist shot. This was McMenamin's first professional career goal and first of the season. Gahagen saved 14 shots in the final two period, including all four shots faced in the final stanza to secure Reading's first season-opener win since the 2019-20 season.

The Royals continue their opening weekend on the road against the Worcester Railers at the DCU Center on Saturday, October 19th, at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday, October 20th, at 3:05 p.m.

Opening Night on Oct. 26th, presented by Supportive Concepts for Families:

The Royals player their home opener at Santander Arena on Saturday, October 26 at 7:00 p.m. against the Wheeling Nailers. The home opener opens a two-game series with the Nailers which concludes on Sunday, October 27 at 3:00 p.m. The Royals hoist a record of 9-9-1-3 in home openers with their last home opener victory coming against the Norfolk Admirals, 6-4, on October 23 of the 2021-22 season.

In addition to the game, Opening Night will feature a block party immediately outside of Santander Arena on Penn Street. Fans can enjoy family activities and games, music, inflatables, Slapshot and Ice Angel photo opportunities, red carpet introductions of the 2024-25 Royals, and MORE right up to the first puck drop of the season at home!

