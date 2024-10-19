Six Separate Goal Scorers Strike in Opening Night Victory

October 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated the Rapid City Rush 7-1 on opening night in front of 13180 fans at the BOK Center on Saturday.

Returning veteran Tyler Poulsen opened the Oilers' 2024-25 account, diving to pot the puck past Connor Murphy 4:33 into the game. Justin Michaelian followed up eight minutes later by stuffing home his first as an Oiler - the eventual game-clinching tally. Connor Mylymok cut Tulsa's lead in half with 3:19 remaining in the opening frame, humming a top-shelf goal from distance to send the game 2-1 into the first intermission.

Michael Farren net his first as captain 1:05 into the second period, beating Murphy in tight on a goal overturned in Tulsa's favor. Sean Olson set the score 4-1 by feigning a backhander before using his reach to deposit the puck on the forehand and beyond Murphy 5:15 later. Ruslan Gazizov piled on with Tulsa's first power-play tally of the season, finishing a cross-crease, give-and-go feed from Olson just 26 seconds into the Oilers' first power play of 2024-25. Sasha Pastujov extended the Oilers' lead to five 24 seconds later at the 18:33 mark, rifling home the result of a passing display that featured Jaxsen Wiebe and Alec Butcher.

Vyacheslav Buteyets denied Maurizio Colella on a penalty shot with 6:38 left in the game, halting the seasoned forward with his near-perfect read on the chance. Gazizov scored his second of the game with 4:18 remaining in the contest, closing the opening-night victory 7-1.

The Oilers and Rush battle again tomorrow, Oct. 20 at 3:05 p.m. The first 1000 kids 12 and under will receive a free Tulsa Oilers youth jersey.

--

