Thunder Closes Opening Weekend Tonight at Kansas City

October 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder forward Dillon Boucher looks for a scoring opportunity against the Kansas City Mavericks

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, heads on the road for the first time this season to close Opening Weekend tonight at 6:05 p.m. against Kansas City.

Last night, the two teams played at INTRUST Bank Arena with the Mavericks coming out on top, 5-3. The Thunder were trailing by one heading into the third period before Cade Borchardt and Jackson Berezowski pushed Kansas City to the victory. After tonight, Wichita won't see Kansas City until November 13.

This is the second meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Mavericks. All-time, Wichita is 91-73-24 against Kansas City and 42-40-16 on the road against the Mavericks.

Michal Stinil led the way last night for the Thunder with two points. He nearly had a goal in the first period, but just missed a one-timer to the side of the net off a beautiful pass from Peter Bates. Stinil has 65 or more points in back-to-back seasons and is nearing 200 ECHL points. He currently has 178 in 185 career ECHL games.

Peter Bates got the scoring started last night for the Thunder. He redirected a point shot from Jeremie Bucheler to make it 1-0. He is four points shy of 100 for his ECHL career.

Dominic Dockery cut the Mavericks lead to one last night with his first of the season. Dockery tallied his first goal since April 1, 2023 against Utah.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jake Wahlin is one point away from 100 ECHL points...Jay Dickman is seven games shy of 300 ECHL games played and three goals away from 100 ECHL goals...Michal Stinil is 15 games away from 200 ECHL games played...Peter Bates is four points away from 100 ECHL points...

MAVS NOTES - Kansas City lost five of their top scorers to Europe in Patrick Curry, Jeremy McKenna, Cole Coskey, Jacob Hayhurst and Nolan Walker...Max Andreev returns after tallying 73 points a year ago...Cade Borchardt had 77 points last season, which leads all Mavericks returning forwards in scoring...Daniel Amesbury and Josh Thrower were signed in the offseason to add toughness...Marcus Crawford returns to KC after spending a year overseas...

Wichita returns home on Friday, October 25 for QuikTrip Buy In Night. Head over to any Wichita-area QT location for your complimentary vouchers that are good for an upper-level ticket. Fans can redeem the vouchers at the Thunder office, online by scanning the QR code or bringing it to the box office the night of the game.

