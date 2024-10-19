Americans Rookie Defenseman Headed to the American Hockey League

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, announced today defenseman Hudson Wilson has been recalled by the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners.

The 6-foot-3 and 195-pound defenseman joined the Americans after playing briefly this season in Poland (0 goals and 1 assist).

The rookie blueliner played the last four seasons at Acadia University. Prior to that, three years in the Ontario Hockey League primarily with the Ottawa 67's.

"Besides winning, we are all about developing players for the next level, noted Americans Head Coach B.J Adams. "We are happy for Hudson (Wilson) to get this opportunity, he earned it with how well he played at camp with the Roadrunners, along with the work he put into our camp since it started. We wish him the best."

The native of Toronto, Canada went to training camp with the Tucson Roadrunners. He is yet to play a professional game in the US or Canada.

The Americans open the regular season next Thursday morning in Oklahoma against the Tulsa Oilers.

Home opening weekend is next Friday and Saturday when the Americans host the Kansas City Mavericks on October 25th and 26th. Visit the Americans website for Group or Season Ticket information.

