K-Wings Set Guinness World Record, Beat Cyclones in OT
October 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (1-0-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, took down the Cincinnati Cyclones (0-0-1-0), 3-2 in overtime, in the Home Opener Saturday at Wings Event Center. During the first intermission, the K-Wings established a new Guinness World Record for the Most People Simultaneously Waving Foam Fingers with 3,414.
Josh Bloom (1) scored his first professional goal just 17 seconds into the overtime period to give Kalamazoo the victory. Bloom received the puck from Quinn Preston (1), skated through the slot and fired a wrister from the left hashmark under the glove of Cyclone netminder Jon Gillies (0-0-1-0) for the win. Collin Saccoman (1) earned the secondary assist on the game-winner.
Jay Keranen (1) started the scoring with a goal just 1:56 into the game. Davis Codd (1) came over the blue line with the puck and found Jon Martin (1) driving right circle, who gave a great centering pass to Keranen rushing down the slot to bang it home.
The K-Wings made it 2-0 as Preston (1) deflected a high-slot slapper by Joe Arntsen (1) at the 4:19 mark of the first period. Arntsen picked up his first professional point with the assist.
Cincinnati struck back with a power play goal at the 17:15 mark of the first period.
After a scoreless second, the Cyclones tied the game with a goal at the 10:59 mark of the third frame.
Jonathan Lemieux (1-0-0-0) earned the win in net stopping 20 of 22 shots by Cincinnati. Kalamazoo went 0-for-1 on the power play while the Cyclones were 1-for-2 with the man advantage.
The K-Wings now head to Fort Wayne to face the Komets (2-0-0-0) at 7:35 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
