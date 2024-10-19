Everblades Announce 2024-2025 Official Roster Ahead of Season

October 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's St. Louis Blues and the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds, have released their roster for the 2024-2025 season as they look to defend their title.

Florida's current roster features 26 players, including returning players, rookies and veterans, consisting of 15 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders. Four players are on AHL deals with Springfield with an additional three on NHL deals with the Blues.

Forwards

- #7: Logan Lambdin

- #11: Isaac Nurse

- #12: Andrew Fyten

- #13: Craig Needham

- #15: Carson Gicewicz

- #16: Greg Meireles (AHL)

- #17: Colton Hargrove

- #18: Ben Brar

- #20: Oliver Chau (AHL)

- #23: Alex Kile

- #24: Kyle Neuber

- #34: Jesse Lansdell

- #43: Colin Theisen (AHL)

- #44: Kris Myllari

Defensemen

- #3: Anton Malmstrom (NHL)

- #4: Sean Allen

- #6: Jordan Sambrook

- #8: Santiago Centorame

- #21: Riese Zmolek

- #28: Connor Doherty

- #29: Aidan Bisson

- #55: Jeremie Biakabutka (NHL)

Goalies

- #30: David Tendeck

- #31: Will Cranley (NHL)

- #33: Cam Johnson (AHL)

