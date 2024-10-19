Royals Meet Railers in Game Two of 2024-25 Regular Season

October 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue their three-game season-opener weekend on the road against in Worcester against the Railers on Saturday, October 19th at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday, October 20th at 3:05 p.m.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals defeated the Trots-Rivières Lions in their season opener on Friday, October 18th, 3-2. After trailing 2-0 at the end of the first period, Dominiks Marcinkevics and Tyler Gratton each tallied a goal to even the score at 2-2 entering the third period. With 3:30 remaining in regulation, Connor McMenamin beat Luke Cavallin to net the game-winning goal and the first goal of his professional career. The Royals improved to 9-11-3-0 all-time in season openers and 6-9-2 in season openers on the road.

Scouting the Railers:

Worcester is led by first-year head coach Bob Deraney and joins Reading as the two teams in the North Division to have not qualified for the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Railers finished fifth in the North Division and 17th overall in the ECHL with a 32-32-8 record in the 2023-24 season. ECHL affiliates to the New York Islanders, the Railers host Reading for their season opener.

-

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.