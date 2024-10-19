Maine Splits Weekend Series with Identical 4-1 Final

October 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, ME - 4-1 was the score of the weekend, as the Wheeling Nailers and Maine Mariners split their two-game series at Cross Insurance Arena. After Wheeling was victorious in Friday's season opener, Maine evened the score in the second contest on Saturday. Jacob Hudson and Evan Vierling both posted three-point nights for the Mariners in support of goaltender Ryan Bischel, who won his professional debut. Sam Houde notched the lone marker for the Nailers.

For the second night in a row, the game started out with a bang. Matthew Quercia delivered a punishing clean hit on Maine's Turner Ripplinger. Wyllum Deveaux challenged Quercia to a fight, which came to an end when Quercia landed a powerful uppercut. One goal was scored in the first period, and it went in by inches for Maine. Evan Vierling aired a pass through the low slot to Jacob Hudson on the left side. Hudson got just enough of the puck to send it trickling in over the goal line. The call was originally no goal, but was overturned after video review.

The Nailers battled back to even the score at the 2:50 mark of the middle frame. Sam Houde took a pass from Jared Westcott, and spun his way around the offensive zone into the slot. Looking directly at the net, Houde lifted a wrist shot into the top-left corner. The Mariners answered with two goals to go ahead by a pair. Moments after an icing call against Wheeling, Deveaux took a handoff from Justin Bean, swung his way into the high slot, and drove a wrist shot into the top-right corner of the cage. Maine followed that up with a power play strike, as Hudson dropped a pass off to Millman, who walked into the high slot, and fired a shot into the left side of the twine.

The Mariners locked things down defensively in the third period, as they limited Wheeling to four shots on goal in the final 20 minutes. Maine put the finishing touches on its 4-1 win with Evan Vierling's empty net goal, as he ended the night with three points.

Ryan Bischel earned the win in his professional debut for the Mariners, as he turned away 25 of the 26 shots he faced. Jaxon Castor made 29 saves on 32 shots in the defeat for the Nailers.

