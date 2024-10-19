Bison Drop Season Opener to Walleye
October 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Bloomington, Ill. - The Bloomington Bison open their inaugural season with a loss to the Toledo Walleye on Saturday night by a 2-0 margin at the Grossinger Motors Arena.
The first period saw no score with a total of 13 shots. Defenseman Jake Murray and forward Blake McLaughlin paced the Bison with two shots a piece. The Bison were outshot by a 9-7 margin.
6:38 into the second period, Casey Dornbach found Colin Swoyer at the top of the slot to break the deadlock for the Walleye during a power play. The Walleye took advantage of three penalty infractions against the Bison, outshooting the Bison by a margin of 14-7 in the second period.
The third period showcased even play with each team totaling 10 shots. The Bison were not able to take advantage of back-to-back Walleye penalties that began 12:37 into the third period. Still down by a goal in the closing minutes, the Bison elected to go with an extra attacker in attempts to tie the game. With the empty net, Gabriel Seager played a pass to Mitchell Lewandowski who doubled the lead for the Walleye at the 19:10 mark of the third period and close the scoring.
Mark Sinclair manned the net for the Bison allowing one goal on 34 shots. Jan Bednar stopped all 24 shots, recording the win and his first shutout of the year.
The Bison return to action tomorrow at 3 p.m. against the Toledo Walleye. All fans are encouraged to join the free postgame skate with the Bison shortly following the conclusion of the game. For more information on tickets visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com, ticketmaster.com or call (309) 965-HERD. To receive all the latest Bison news, sign up for the newsletter on the Bison webpage.

