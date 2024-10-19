K-Wings Earn Second Guinness World Records© Title

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Saturday that Guinness World Records officially recognized the organization as the Title Holder for the ' Most Waving Foam Fingers Simultaneously' in history.

The record attempt was held during the first intermission of the K-Wings' Home Opener / Guinness World Record game on October 19 at Wings Event Center.

"Two Guinness World Records is an amazing feat for our franchise," said Toni Will, K-Wings general Manager and governor. "I'm so proud of our team and fans."

Fans received a light-up foam finger upon entry to the game and were encouraged to remain in their seats at the end of the first period. The attempt lasted one minute and featured 3,414 participants as the K-Wings achieved the Guinness World Records title, beating out Delaware State University's previous record of 1,709 (October 19, 2019).

