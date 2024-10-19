Rush Game Notes: October 19, 2024 at Tulsa Oilers

(TULSA, Okla.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, begin its 17th season of play against the Tulsa Oilers at the BOK Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. MDT on Saturday.

SEASON OPENER NO. 17

The Rapid City Rush opens the 2024-25 season, their 17th as a franchise, at the BOK Center against the Oilers. It is only the second time the team has opened up against the Oilers- Rapid City defeated Tulsa, 4-2, on October 22, 2021- and the first time the team has played its season opener in Tulsa.

FAMILIAR FOES

With 88 prior meetings, the Rush has faced the Oilers the third-most times of any ECHL opponent, behind only Utah (104) and Idaho (103). Rapid City's 54 head-to-head wins are the most against any ECHL opponent. The matchup dates back to January 2, 2009, when both the Rush and the Oilers competed in the Central Hockey League.

BURT GOING FOR 100

As Rush Head Coach and General Manager Scott Burt enters his fourth season in Rapid City, he does so just one win shy of 100 as an ECHL head coach. Burt, holding a record of 99-97-20, is the only head coach in team history to win 30 or more games in each of his first three seasons. The British Columbia native is going into his 13th year coaching, just short of matching his 14 professional seasons as a player.

CAPTAINS ANNOUNCED

Scott Burt announced the Rush's 2024-25 leadership group to his team in the locker room on Thursday. Three players are wearing letters to start the year. Veteran forward Ryan Wagner is the Rush's Captain. Defenseman Charles Martin and forward Brett Davis are the alternate captains, with Maurizio Colella, Zack Hoffman, and Mason McCarty ticketed to get letter-wearing opportunities if needed down the road.

THE CAPTAIN'S PEDIGREE

Ryan Wagner brings a resume not often seen at the ECHL level at just 28 years of age. The newly minted Rush captain comes to Rapid City- on an ECHL contract- as an established AHL player with 294 games of experience. He wore the 'A' three straight years while playing for the Colorado Eagles between 2020-23. Wagner's only ECHL experience came in Utah five seasons ago, where he recorded 20 points in 23 games.

